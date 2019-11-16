Fetch.ai Price Tops $0.0484 on Major Exchanges (FET)

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 16th. One Fetch.ai token can now be purchased for $0.0484 or 0.00000567 BTC on major exchanges including BiKi, Bitrabbit, KuCoin and MXC. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $29.43 million and $23.28 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Fetch.ai has traded up 20.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) is a token. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 608,372,984 tokens. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Fetch.ai Token Trading

Fetch.ai can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Dcoin, Bittrex, Bitbns, Coinall, Hotbit, KuCoin, HitBTC, Coinsuper, MXC, Bitrabbit, BiKi, BitAsset, Binance, BitMax, IDEX, WazirX and Korbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

