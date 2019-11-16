Fetch Trading Down 6.7% Over Last 7 Days (FET)

Fetch (CURRENCY:FET) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 16th. During the last week, Fetch has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Fetch token can now be bought for approximately $0.0409 or 0.00000507 BTC on major exchanges including Binance and WazirX. Fetch has a market cap of $24.78 million and $5.64 million worth of Fetch was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00042930 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $625.84 or 0.07334163 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000412 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001420 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00001071 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000077 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00017371 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000233 BTC.

About Fetch

FET is a token. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 605,473,665 tokens. The official message board for Fetch is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official website for Fetch is fetch.ai. The Reddit community for Fetch is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Fetch Token Trading

Fetch can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: WazirX and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

