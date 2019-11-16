Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) Upgraded to “Outperform” by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Commerzbank raised shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in a report on Monday, July 15th. They issued a sell rating and a $14.18 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.85.

Shares of FCAU traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,856,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,657,430. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a 52-week low of $12.11 and a 52-week high of $17.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.86 and its 200 day moving average is $13.69. The firm has a market cap of $31.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.74.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.07). Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The firm had revenue of $30.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 36.6% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 123.4% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 20.1% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 5,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 20.1% during the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 7,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. 23.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Company Profile

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

