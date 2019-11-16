FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) Short Interest Up 5.8% in October

FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,370,000 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the September 30th total of 4,130,000 shares. Currently, 5.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 699,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days.

Shares of FGEN stock traded up $2.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,002,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,497. FibroGen has a one year low of $32.33 and a one year high of $61.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -35.91 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 9.01 and a quick ratio of 9.71.

Get FibroGen alerts:

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.02. FibroGen had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $33.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS. FibroGen’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that FibroGen will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 3,201 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total transaction of $132,457.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 244,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,114,596.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas B. Neff sold 39,636 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total value of $1,757,063.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,356,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,467,102.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,381 shares of company stock valued at $3,839,495 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FGEN. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,700,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,806,000 after purchasing an additional 784,421 shares in the last quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. grew its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 2,724,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $123,094,000 after purchasing an additional 721,232 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,686,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,115,000 after purchasing an additional 453,519 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in FibroGen by 3,168.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 418,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,899,000 after buying an additional 405,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in FibroGen in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,938,000. 69.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FGEN shares. TheStreet upgraded FibroGen from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FibroGen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $72.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of FibroGen in a report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded FibroGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.33.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

See Also: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.