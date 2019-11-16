Financial Analysis: Global Brokerage (OTCMKTS:GLBR) versus Intercontinental Exchange (OTCMKTS:ICE)

Global Brokerage (OTCMKTS:GLBR) and Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Global Brokerage and Intercontinental Exchange, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Brokerage 0 0 0 0 N/A Intercontinental Exchange 0 3 12 0 2.80

Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus price target of $95.81, suggesting a potential upside of 3.06%. Given Intercontinental Exchange’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Intercontinental Exchange is more favorable than Global Brokerage.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.7% of Intercontinental Exchange shares are held by institutional investors. 9.0% of Global Brokerage shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Intercontinental Exchange shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Global Brokerage has a beta of 4.05, meaning that its share price is 305% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intercontinental Exchange has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Global Brokerage and Intercontinental Exchange’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Brokerage $284.06 million 0.00 $70.64 million N/A N/A Intercontinental Exchange $6.28 billion 8.25 $1.99 billion $3.59 25.89

Intercontinental Exchange has higher revenue and earnings than Global Brokerage.

Profitability

This table compares Global Brokerage and Intercontinental Exchange’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Brokerage N/A N/A N/A Intercontinental Exchange 31.97% 12.79% 2.36%

Dividends

Intercontinental Exchange pays an annual dividend of $1.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Global Brokerage does not pay a dividend. Intercontinental Exchange pays out 30.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Intercontinental Exchange beats Global Brokerage on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Brokerage

Global brokerage, Inc., formerly FXCM Inc. (FXCM), is engaged in providing online foreign exchange (FX) trading, contract for difference (CFD) trading, spread betting and related services. The Company owns over 50% of FXCM Group, LLC (FXCM Group). FXCM Group is a holding company of Forex Capital Markets LLC, (FXCM US), Forex Capital Markets Limited, inclusive of all EU branches (FXCM UK), FXCM Australia Pty. Limited, (FXCM AU). The Company focuses on providing global traders with access to market by offering trading tools, hiring trading educators. In addition, FXCM offers educational courses on FX trading and provides trading tools data and resources. FXCM Pro provides retail brokers, small hedge funds and market banks access to wholesale execution and liquidity, as well as providing high and medium frequency funds access to prime brokerage services through FXCM Prime.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings. The company operates marketplaces for listing, trading, and clearing an array of derivatives and securities contracts across various asset classes, including energy and agricultural commodities, metals, interest rates, equities, credit derivatives, exchange traded funds, bonds, and currencies. It also offers data services to support the trading, investment, risk management, and connectivity needs of customers across major asset classes. The company operates exchanges and marketplaces; cash equities, equity options, and bond exchanges; and over-the-counter markets for physical energy, fixed income, credit default swaps, and central counterparty clearing houses. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

