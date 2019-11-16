Financial Architects Inc Acquires 1,160 Shares of Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Financial Architects Inc raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 151.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,925 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the third quarter worth approximately $348,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 13.4% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 268,477 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,165,000 after purchasing an additional 31,691 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 68.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 43,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,870,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 722.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 109,606 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,864,000 after purchasing an additional 96,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the third quarter worth approximately $432,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

NYSE:EXP traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.67. The company had a trading volume of 218,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,479. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.22. Eagle Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.00 and a 52 week high of $97.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $414.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.38 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eagle Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.17.

In other Eagle Materials news, insider Keith W. Metcalf sold 10,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.02, for a total transaction of $900,579.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,764,295.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David B. Powers sold 7,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $691,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,506,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,690 shares of company stock worth $6,742,012. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

See Also: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.