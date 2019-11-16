Financial Architects Inc Buys 100 Shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Financial Architects Inc raised its stake in shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 571 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Workday were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,567 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 5,338 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 5,020.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,994 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.27, for a total value of $52,581,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 4,972 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.92, for a total value of $914,450.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,099,707 shares of company stock valued at $189,341,183. 29.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WDAY. Barclays set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Workday and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Workday from $225.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Workday from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Workday from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.36.

WDAY traded up $1.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $165.98. 1,441,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,757,626. The company has a market cap of $37.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.05 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.17. Workday Inc has a 12-month low of $117.72 and a 12-month high of $226.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The software maker reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $887.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.44 million. Workday had a negative return on equity of 15.05% and a negative net margin of 15.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Workday Inc will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

