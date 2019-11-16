Financial Architects Inc Sells 200 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Financial Architects Inc trimmed its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in CSX were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its stake in CSX by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 12,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 4,839 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 868 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSX traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.61. 2,860,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,233,964. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $58.47 and a 12-month high of $80.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.21 and its 200-day moving average is $72.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. CSX had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 27.91%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

In other CSX news, Director Steven T. Halverson sold 39,812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.65, for a total value of $2,852,529.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ridge Lp Mantle sold 3,453,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total value of $234,553,941.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,140.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

CSX has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CSX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group decreased their price objective on CSX from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on CSX from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on CSX from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on CSX from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.38.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

