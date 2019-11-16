Financial Architects Inc Sells 836 Shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD)

Financial Architects Inc lessened its holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 606 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 836 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BUD. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 166.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 671 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 718 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

BUD traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.65. 734,507 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,592,819. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.54. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a 12-month low of $64.54 and a 12-month high of $102.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.94. The company has a market cap of $129.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.16.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The consumer goods maker reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.14). Anheuser Busch Inbev had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 23.92%. The company had revenue of $13.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Anheuser Busch Inbev NV will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on BUD. Barclays cut shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Guggenheim set a $106.00 target price on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Anheuser Busch Inbev currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.08.

Anheuser Busch Inbev Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

