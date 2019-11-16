Fire Lotto (FLOT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $191.00

Fire Lotto (CURRENCY:FLOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 16th. In the last week, Fire Lotto has traded 30.5% higher against the dollar. Fire Lotto has a market capitalization of $63,376.00 and approximately $191.00 worth of Fire Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fire Lotto token can now be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, TOPBTC, YoBit and Crex24.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00007212 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00078502 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.36 or 0.00389961 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011752 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00012990 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 27.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000160 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003485 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Fire Lotto Token Profile

Fire Lotto (FLOT) is a token. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Fire Lotto’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,481,717 tokens. Fire Lotto’s official Twitter account is @FireLottery and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fire Lotto’s official message board is medium.com/@FireLottery. The Reddit community for Fire Lotto is /r/Firelotto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fire Lotto’s official website is firelotto.io.

Buying and Selling Fire Lotto

Fire Lotto can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, YoBit, TOPBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fire Lotto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fire Lotto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fire Lotto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

