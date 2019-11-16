First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 116 Shares of Elbit Systems Ltd (NASDAQ:ESLT)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems Ltd (NASDAQ:ESLT) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,718 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $1,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,388 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 13,681 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,769 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 9,208 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ESLT. ValuEngine upgraded Elbit Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Standpoint Research downgraded Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

NASDAQ:ESLT traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $165.36. The stock had a trading volume of 10,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,844. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $163.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.86. Elbit Systems Ltd has a one year low of $109.81 and a one year high of $166.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The aerospace company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 4.18%.

About Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a range of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications worldwide. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aero structures; unmanned aircraft systems and unmanned surface vessels; electro-optic and countermeasures systems; land vehicle systems; munitions; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and commercial cyber security products.

