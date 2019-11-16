First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Industrials ETF worth $2,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 296.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Industrials ETF stock traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $154.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,754. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $147.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.34. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $112.15 and a twelve month high of $154.67.

About Vanguard Industrials ETF

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

See Also: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.