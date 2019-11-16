First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,708 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.12% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $2,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Get SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF stock traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $112.61. The company had a trading volume of 263,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,521. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.08 and a 200 day moving average of $103.87. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $73.23 and a 52-week high of $112.74.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.