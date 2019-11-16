First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) by 18.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,230 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF were worth $2,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1,555.2% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 289,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,528,000 after buying an additional 271,557 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 266,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,052,000 after acquiring an additional 68,380 shares during the period. NewDay Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,840,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,675,000. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,311,000.

Get VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

Shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,163. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.27 and a fifty-two week high of $51.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.66.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO).

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.