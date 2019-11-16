First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Anthem by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Anthem by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Anthem by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its position in shares of Anthem by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advantage Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Anthem by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ANTM traded up $15.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $297.82. 2,357,023 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,601,480. The company has a fifty day moving average of $256.98 and a 200 day moving average of $271.42. Anthem Inc has a twelve month low of $227.16 and a twelve month high of $317.99. The company has a market capitalization of $71.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $4.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.05. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $26.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Anthem Inc will post 19.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.14%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Anthem in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $262.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $289.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Anthem from $356.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Anthem presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.72.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.00, for a total value of $234,192.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,665. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 9,586 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.57, for a total value of $2,584,098.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,488 shares in the company, valued at $11,453,490.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

