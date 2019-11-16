First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Sells 14,620 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 40.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,620 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VDE. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $533,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 4,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 26,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.61. The stock had a trading volume of 201,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,827. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.57. Vanguard Energy ETF has a one year low of $71.70 and a one year high of $93.17.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

