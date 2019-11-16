First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) EVP Sells $504,360.00 in Stock

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) EVP Peter Schultz sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $504,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,083,592.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

FR stock remained flat at $$42.08 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 452,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,195. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $27.30 and a one year high of $42.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.68.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 45.86%. The company had revenue of $106.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.50%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 848.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

FR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

