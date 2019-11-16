First National Bank of Omaha Has $44.53 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

First National Bank of Omaha decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 198,809 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,157 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 2.9% of First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Apple were worth $44,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY now owns 4,412 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,458 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 12,970 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $265.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,175.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $142.00 and a one year high of $265.78.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $64.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.86 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 21.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.90%.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total transaction of $9,639,799.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,788,823.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.26, for a total value of $917,178.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,464 shares in the company, valued at $3,607,132.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 448,158 shares of company stock worth $97,019,630 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Apple from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Cascend Securities raised their price objective on Apple from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $295.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. DZ Bank raised Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $205.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.54.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

