First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 217,737 Shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 31.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 915,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 217,737 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $18,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STL. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 81,198.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,713,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,661 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the second quarter worth $200,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 28.4% in the second quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 128,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 28,384 shares during the period. FSI Group LLC grew its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 8.1% in the second quarter. FSI Group LLC now owns 11,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the second quarter worth $528,000. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.50 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Maxim Group set a $28.00 price target on Sterling Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $26.00 target price on Sterling Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sterling Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.36.

NYSE STL opened at $20.65 on Friday. Sterling Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.62 and a 12 month high of $22.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.02). Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 32.25%. The company had revenue of $259.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.00%.

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

