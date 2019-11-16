First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 349,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,590 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $18,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 993.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 100.0% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 53.6% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the second quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 721.9% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.62, for a total transaction of $214,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 408,407 shares in the company, valued at $21,898,783.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 1,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $77,277.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 406,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,347,827.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $415,122 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NCLH opened at $53.06 on Friday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $39.36 and a twelve month high of $59.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.00.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

NCLH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush set a $65.00 price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Macquarie set a $65.00 price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $59.00 price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.75.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

