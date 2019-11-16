First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 621,358 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,515 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Apache were worth $15,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Apache by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 62,133 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 9,630 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in Apache by 196.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 192,634 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,581,000 after acquiring an additional 127,700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Apache by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 696,940 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,190,000 after acquiring an additional 122,628 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P purchased a new stake in Apache during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,919,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Apache by 231.2% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,000,664 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,989,000 after acquiring an additional 698,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on APA. Citigroup increased their target price on Apache from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Apache in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Apache in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Apache from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Argus cut Apache from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.71.

APA opened at $23.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.30 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Apache Co. has a one year low of $19.44 and a one year high of $38.12.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The energy company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Apache had a negative net margin of 14.78% and a positive return on equity of 1.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apache Co. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. Apache’s payout ratio is 56.50%.

Apache Corporation

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

