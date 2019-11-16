First Trust Advisors LP Raises Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 8.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,768,455 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,920 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $16,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FCX. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 62,625 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 4,310 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 36,817 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 7,606 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 37,294 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 4,439 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 300,337 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after buying an additional 6,910 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 939,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $8,986,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FCX. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $11.50 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Freeport-McMoRan from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.10.

Shares of FCX opened at $11.16 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a 52-week low of $8.43 and a 52-week high of $14.68. The company has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 2.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The natural resource company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 0.91% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The company’s revenue was down 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.16%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

