First Trust Advisors LP Reduces Position in Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 397,397 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,359 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Workiva were worth $17,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Workiva by 541.7% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 462 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Workiva by 130.4% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 721 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Workiva in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Workiva by 215.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Workiva by 21.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,874 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. 56.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WK opened at $42.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. Workiva Inc has a 52 week low of $31.83 and a 52 week high of $64.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.98.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.24. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 208.31% and a negative net margin of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $74.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Workiva Inc will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Workiva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. ValuEngine raised Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Workiva in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Workiva in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Workiva from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.20.

Workiva Inc provides cloud-based solutions for connected data, reporting, and compliance worldwide. The company offers Wdesk, a platform that provides data collection and linking, data integrations, controlled collaboration, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data preparation tools, data connectors, and application programming interfaces that enable customers to create direct connections to their data.

