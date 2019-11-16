First Trust Advisors LP Sells 37,891 Shares of FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 188,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 37,891 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in FMC were worth $16,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FMC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in FMC by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in FMC by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC purchased a new stake in FMC during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,762,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in FMC by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in FMC by 314.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of FMC in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks set a $102.00 target price on shares of FMC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Buckingham Research boosted their target price on shares of FMC from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. FMC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.41.

NYSE:FMC opened at $97.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.47. FMC Corp has a one year low of $69.36 and a one year high of $99.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.70.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.47 million. FMC had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 11.08%. FMC’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that FMC Corp will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 24,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total value of $2,396,617.44. Also, COO Mark Douglas sold 22,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.83, for a total value of $2,011,293.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 60,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,442,260.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,346 shares of company stock valued at $5,245,643 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

