First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 22.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,397 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTSM. Park National Corp OH lifted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 185,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,142,000 after purchasing an additional 12,161 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 81.7% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 22,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 10,002 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 461,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,687,000 after purchasing an additional 39,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the second quarter worth $264,000.

NASDAQ FTSM opened at $60.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.11. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52 week low of $59.78 and a 52 week high of $60.19.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.109 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%.

