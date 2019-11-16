First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN) Shares Sold by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 145,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,707 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. owned about 2.40% of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 187,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 4,787 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 16,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 5,979 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FAN traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.87. 39,936 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,349. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.20. First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $11.05 and a 12-month high of $13.87.

First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF Profile

First Trust ISE Global Wind Energy Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, of an equity index called the ISE Global Wind Energy Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts that may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively, Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

