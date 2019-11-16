Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) Insider Lynn S. Mccreary Sells 18,000 Shares

Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) insider Lynn S. Mccreary sold 18,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.39, for a total value of $2,005,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,837,845.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of FISV traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $113.91. The company had a trading volume of 3,244,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,278,893. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $43.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.78. Fiserv Inc has a 52-week low of $68.45 and a 52-week high of $115.00.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Fiserv Inc will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,136,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,661,611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933,642 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 302.5% in the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,670,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006,798 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 2,018.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,904,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,639 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,949,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,791,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 3,894.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 950,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,445,000 after purchasing an additional 926,545 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FISV. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Fiserv from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.80.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.