FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Price Target Raised to $306.00

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $284.00 to $306.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.91% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on FLT. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $324.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective (up previously from $320.00) on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a report on Monday, September 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $314.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $340.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of FleetCor Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.50.

NYSE FLT traded up $3.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $297.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 371,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,479. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.11. FleetCor Technologies has a 12 month low of $172.18 and a 12 month high of $304.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $291.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $283.27.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.68 million. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 37.08% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that FleetCor Technologies will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Eales John purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.79 per share, with a total value of $79,572.00. Also, insider Garnsey Colette purchased 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.66 per share, with a total value of $50,825.00. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,324,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,618,924,000 after purchasing an additional 141,974 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,346,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,063,332,000 after purchasing an additional 321,775 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,495,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,543,341,000 after purchasing an additional 402,662 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,847,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,473,000 after purchasing an additional 428,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,926,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $552,403,000 after purchasing an additional 66,108 shares during the last quarter. 93.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FleetCor Technologies Company Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

