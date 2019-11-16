FLETA Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.40 Million (FLETA)

FLETA (CURRENCY:FLETA) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 16th. During the last week, FLETA has traded 50.1% higher against the US dollar. FLETA has a market capitalization of $4.40 million and $95,463.00 worth of FLETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FLETA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0147 or 0.00000172 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including GDAC and DigiFinex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011811 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00237042 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $123.81 or 0.01450832 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000843 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00034564 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00144667 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000087 BTC.

FLETA Token Profile

FLETA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 299,160,491 tokens. The official message board for FLETA is medium.com/@fletachain. FLETA’s official Twitter account is @fletachain. The Reddit community for FLETA is /r/fletachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLETA’s official website is fleta.io.

FLETA Token Trading

FLETA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC and DigiFinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FLETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

