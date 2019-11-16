FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) Shares Purchased by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,250 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in FLIR Systems were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FLIR. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in FLIR Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in FLIR Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in FLIR Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in FLIR Systems by 27.9% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,726 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in FLIR Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 91.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLIR stock opened at $53.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 1.14. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.52 and a twelve month high of $55.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $471.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.51 million. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 14.54%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. FLIR Systems’s payout ratio is currently 30.63%.

In related news, SVP Anthony D. Buffum sold 2,785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total transaction of $148,746.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,057.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian E. Harding sold 3,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total value of $190,240.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,812.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,510 shares of company stock valued at $1,143,995. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FLIR shares. BidaskClub downgraded FLIR Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on FLIR Systems in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $58.00 price objective on FLIR Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. FLIR Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

