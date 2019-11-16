Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Lowered to Market Perform at Barrington Research

Barrington Research downgraded shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fluent from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fluent from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.58.

NASDAQ:FLNT traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.43. 650,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,670. Fluent has a 52-week low of $1.34 and a 52-week high of $7.47. The firm has a market cap of $130.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.18.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). Fluent had a positive return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $64.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.60 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Fluent will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ryan Schulke acquired 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.97 per share, with a total value of $100,980.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Donald Huntley Patrick acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.08 per share, with a total value of $46,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 119,000 shares of company stock valued at $353,680. 20.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Fluent by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 27,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its holdings in Fluent by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 80,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 4,366 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Fluent by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 235,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 8,877 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fluent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. 33.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fluent Company Profile

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial services, retail and consumer, media and entertainment, staffing and recruitment, and marketing services.

