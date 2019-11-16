FolmCoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $4.00 (FLM)

FolmCoin (CURRENCY:FLM) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. One FolmCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. During the last week, FolmCoin has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar. FolmCoin has a market capitalization of $1,680.00 and $4.00 worth of FolmCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,569.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $183.76 or 0.02141925 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.59 or 0.03130658 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58.85 or 0.00685974 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.09 or 0.00723701 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00011364 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00054562 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.09 or 0.00420686 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011776 BTC.

FolmCoin Coin Profile

FLM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PHI1612 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 18th, 2018. FolmCoin’s total supply is 9,662,813 coins. FolmCoin’s official website is folmcoin.com. FolmCoin’s official Twitter account is @folmcoin.

FolmCoin Coin Trading

FolmCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FolmCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FolmCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FolmCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

