Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Research Coverage Started at Goldman Sachs Group

Investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.29% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FTNT. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. FBN Securities set a $115.00 target price on shares of Fortinet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $100.00 target price on shares of Fortinet and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fortinet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.48.

Shares of Fortinet stock traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,316,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,639,906. The firm has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.08. Fortinet has a 12-month low of $64.41 and a 12-month high of $101.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.10.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $547.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.55 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.13, for a total value of $3,125,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,338,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,265,210.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.72, for a total transaction of $80,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 75,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,071,193.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,280 shares of company stock worth $5,084,560 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fortinet by 2,117.4% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Employers Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

