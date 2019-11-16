Fortis Inc (TSE:FTS) Increases Dividend to $0.48 Per Share

Fortis Inc (TSE:FTS) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be given a dividend of 0.477 per share on Sunday, December 1st. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

TSE:FTS opened at C$53.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$54.79 and its 200 day moving average price is C$53.10. Fortis has a 52 week low of C$43.49 and a 52 week high of C$56.94. The company has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.57, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.56.

A number of research firms recently commented on FTS. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Fortis from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Fortis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. CSFB increased their price objective on Fortis from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Fortis from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Fortis from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$55.90.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

