Fortuna (FOTA) Market Cap Tops $476,104.00

Fortuna (CURRENCY:FOTA) traded up 10.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. Fortuna has a total market cap of $476,104.00 and approximately $16,377.00 worth of Fortuna was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fortuna token can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, TOPBTC, HitBTC and FCoin. During the last week, Fortuna has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003087 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011794 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00235904 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.18 or 0.01452256 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000844 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00034816 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00143103 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Fortuna Token Profile

Fortuna launched on January 27th, 2018. Fortuna’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 479,997,016 tokens. Fortuna’s official message board is medium.com/@Fota. The Reddit community for Fortuna is /r/FortunaBlockchain. Fortuna’s official Twitter account is @FortunaBlockch1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Fortuna is www.fota.io.

Buying and Selling Fortuna

Fortuna can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, FCoin, TOPBTC, IDAX and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fortuna directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fortuna should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fortuna using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

