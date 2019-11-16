Forum Energy Technologies Inc (NYSE:FET) SVP Michael Dewayne Danford Acquires 10,000 Shares

Forum Energy Technologies Inc (NYSE:FET) SVP Michael Dewayne Danford bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.02 per share, with a total value of $10,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 120,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,149.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Forum Energy Technologies stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.01. The company had a trading volume of 543,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,580. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.64. The firm has a market cap of $120.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.50 and a beta of 2.44. Forum Energy Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $7.77.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 91.13%. The firm had revenue of $239.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.31 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Forum Energy Technologies Inc will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FET. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 501.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,441,643 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after buying an additional 2,035,443 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 81.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,014,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,404,000 after buying an additional 1,355,397 shares during the period. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 33.4% during the second quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 5,004,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,117,000 after buying an additional 1,252,305 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 51.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,993,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,239,000 after buying an additional 1,014,101 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,096,000. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FET. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price target on shares of Forum Energy Technologies from $4.25 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Forum Energy Technologies from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Scotiabank set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Forum Energy Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.09.

Forum Energy Technologies Company Profile

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Drilling & Subsea, Completions, and Production & Infrastructure. The Drilling & Subsea segment designs and manufactures products, and provides related services to the drilling, energy subsea construction and service markets, and other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

