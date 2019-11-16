Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) Short Interest Up 27.0% in October

Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 730,400 shares, an increase of 27.0% from the September 30th total of 575,200 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days.

In related news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.60, for a total value of $29,156.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.83, for a total transaction of $40,040.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,671.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,699 shares of company stock valued at $1,090,336. Company insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FELE. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in Franklin Electric by 10.1% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,872,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,461,000 after buying an additional 263,676 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Electric in the second quarter valued at about $9,727,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 8.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,017,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,840,000 after purchasing an additional 158,355 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 3,156.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 137,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,542,000 after purchasing an additional 133,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 60.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 322,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,325,000 after purchasing an additional 121,166 shares in the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FELE has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Franklin Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

NASDAQ FELE traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $53.33. The company had a trading volume of 91,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,606. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.13. Franklin Electric has a 12-month low of $39.92 and a 12-month high of $55.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.30.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The company had revenue of $348.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Franklin Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is currently 25.66%.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

