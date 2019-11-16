Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.92.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI reissued a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Franklin Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

Shares of NYSE:BEN traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,790,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,627,813. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.89. Franklin Resources has a one year low of $25.57 and a one year high of $35.82.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The closed-end fund reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.03). Franklin Resources had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Craig Steven Tyle sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $130,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,601,234.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Franklin Resources by 0.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 113,777 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,957,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 1.8% during the second quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 19,265 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 4.9% during the second quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 7,583 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 3.1% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,505 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 4.5% during the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 10,287 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. 49.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

