Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Price Target Cut to C$11.00

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 61.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FRU. Eight Capital boosted their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$11.50 to C$11.65 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$9.00 price target on shares of Freehold Royalties in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$10.64.

Shares of Freehold Royalties stock opened at C$6.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.80. Freehold Royalties has a 52 week low of C$6.34 and a 52 week high of C$9.88. The stock has a market cap of $794.04 million and a PE ratio of 1,366.00.

About Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada. It holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 43,000 wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

