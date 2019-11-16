FRMO (OTCMKTS:FRMO) Shares Down 1.6%

Shares of FRMO Corp. (OTCMKTS:FRMO) fell 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.02 and last traded at $6.02, 7,003 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 56% from the average session volume of 4,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.12.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.75.

FRMO Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FRMO)

FRMO Corporation, through its 4.95% interest in Horizon Kinetics, LLC, operates as an investment advisory and independent research company. It provides in-depth analysis of information-poor, under-researched companies, and strategies to identify the complex situations primarily to institutional investors.

