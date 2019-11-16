Fuller, Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA) Receives Hold Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA) in a research note released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FSTA. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner from GBX 1,250 ($16.33) to GBX 1,300 ($16.99) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating on shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Fuller, Smith & Turner currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,180 ($15.42).

LON FSTA traded down GBX 10 ($0.13) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,040 ($13.59). The company had a trading volume of 37,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,456. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.10. The stock has a market cap of $339.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,063.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,086.31. Fuller, Smith & Turner has a fifty-two week low of GBX 846 ($11.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,250 ($16.33).

In other news, insider Jonathon Swaine sold 3,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,125 ($14.70), for a total transaction of £43,886.25 ($57,345.16).

Fuller, Smith & Turner Company Profile

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. operates managed pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Managed Pubs and Hotels, Tenanted Inns, and The Fuller's Beer Company. The company also manages pubs operated by third parties under tenancy or lease agreements.

