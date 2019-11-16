FunFair (FUN) Trading 1.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 16th. FunFair has a total market capitalization of $24.54 million and approximately $833,293.00 worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FunFair token can currently be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Gate.io, LATOKEN and Ethfinex. In the last week, FunFair has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FunFair alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003084 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011782 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.29 or 0.00237691 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $123.38 or 0.01445362 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000846 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00034888 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00145675 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000091 BTC.

FunFair Profile

FunFair launched on June 15th, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,548,879,189 tokens. The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech. The official website for FunFair is funfair.io. FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech.

FunFair Token Trading

FunFair can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, HitBTC, Binance, OKEx, ABCC, Vebitcoin, Livecoin, Radar Relay, C2CX, LATOKEN, Ethfinex, IDEX, Gate.io and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FunFair should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FunFair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FunFair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FunFair and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.