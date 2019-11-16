Future (LON:FUTR) Now Covered by Deutsche Bank

Research analysts at Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Future (LON:FUTR) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,562 ($20.41) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FUTR. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Future from GBX 1,530 ($19.99) to GBX 1,755 ($22.93) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,330.40 ($17.38).

Future stock traded up GBX 38 ($0.50) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,492 ($19.50). 1,259,825 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,539. Future has a 12-month low of GBX 460 ($6.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,566 ($20.46). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.85, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,299.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,111.53.

In other news, insider Zillah Byng-Maddick sold 160,770 shares of Future stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 479 ($6.26), for a total value of £770,088.30 ($1,006,256.76).

About Future

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games and entertainment, music, photography and design, hobbies, home interest, and B2B sectors in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Media and Magazine. The company publishes magazines; operates online sites; and organizes events.

