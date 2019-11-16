Future plc (LON:FUTR) Insider Sells £770,088.30 in Stock

Future plc (LON:FUTR) insider Zillah Byng-Maddick sold 160,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 479 ($6.26), for a total transaction of £770,088.30 ($1,006,256.76).

Shares of FUTR opened at GBX 1,492 ($19.50) on Friday. Future plc has a 12 month low of GBX 460 ($6.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,566 ($20.46). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,299.06 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,111.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion and a PE ratio of 169.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.85.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This is a boost from Future’s previous dividend of $0.50. This represents a dividend yield of 0.07%. Future’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.11%.

Several research firms have weighed in on FUTR. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Future from GBX 1,530 ($19.99) to GBX 1,755 ($22.93) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Future in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,562 ($20.41) price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,330.40 ($17.38).

About Future

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games and entertainment, music, photography and design, hobbies, home interest, and B2B sectors in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Media and Magazine. The company publishes magazines; operates online sites; and organizes events.

