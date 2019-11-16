FY2019 Earnings Estimate for ArcelorMittal SA Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:MT)

ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE:MT) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 12th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.20. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ArcelorMittal’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.24). ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The business had revenue of $16.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. ArcelorMittal’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on MT. Commerzbank downgraded ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine downgraded ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on ArcelorMittal from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. ArcelorMittal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.14.

Shares of NYSE:MT opened at $16.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.90. ArcelorMittal has a twelve month low of $12.53 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The company has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MT. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 275.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 3,177 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 536.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 5,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 4,221 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 1,541.5% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 5,164 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

