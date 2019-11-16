FY2019 Earnings Estimate for Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE:PING) Issued By William Blair

Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE:PING) – Analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Ping Identity in a report issued on Thursday, November 14th. William Blair analyst J. Ho now forecasts that the company will earn $0.48 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.38. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Ping Identity’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

PING has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Ping Identity in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Ping Identity in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Ping Identity in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Ping Identity in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Ping Identity from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Ping Identity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

NYSE PING opened at $19.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.67. Ping Identity has a twelve month low of $15.22 and a twelve month high of $21.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PING. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the third quarter worth about $431,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the third quarter worth about $515,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the third quarter worth about $531,000. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates an Intelligent Identity platform, which offers secure access to any service, application, or application programming interface (API) to customers, employees, partners, and the Internet of Things.

