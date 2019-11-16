FY2019 Earnings Forecast for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:FENC)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lifted their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 13th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.56) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.92). Wedbush also issued estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $3.95 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.68 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.11.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FENC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:FENC opened at $5.29 on Friday. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $7.65. The stock has a market cap of $104.25 million, a PE ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.84 and a 200-day moving average of $4.37.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FENC. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 65.0% during the second quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 32.1% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 229,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 55,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.40% of the company’s stock.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

