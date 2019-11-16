FY2019 Earnings Forecast for Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:OPNT) Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:OPNT) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Wednesday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $2.05 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.62. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Opiant Pharmaceuticals’ FY2020 earnings at ($1.44) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

OPNT opened at $15.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.02 and its 200-day moving average is $13.59. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $9.98 and a 1-year high of $18.23. The company has a market cap of $63.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.31.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $1.87. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 24.16% and a negative return on equity of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $20.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 1,000.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 20,377 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 315,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 20,574 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 93.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 10,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Phil Skolnick sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $158,000.00. Also, Director Michael Sinclair sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total transaction of $751,200.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,197,500. 30.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological treatments for substance use, addictive and eating disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes treatments for eating disorders, including bulimia nervosa and binge eating disorders, alcohol use disorders, a long term treatment to prevent relapse for patients with opioid use disorders, cocaine use disorders, and a heroin vaccine.

