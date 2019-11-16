FY2019 Earnings Forecast for ORGANIGRAM-TS (TSE:OGI) Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald

ORGANIGRAM-TS (TSE:OGI) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for ORGANIGRAM-TS in a report issued on Wednesday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Zuanic now forecasts that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.09. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for ORGANIGRAM-TS’s FY2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Get ORGANIGRAM-TS alerts:

Shares of ORGANIGRAM-TS stock opened at C$3.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.71, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 9.06. ORGANIGRAM-TS has a 12-month low of C$2.97 and a 12-month high of C$11.30.

About ORGANIGRAM-TS

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for ORGANIGRAM-TS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORGANIGRAM-TS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.