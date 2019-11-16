FY2019 EPS Estimates for Beigene Ltd Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) – Stock analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies cut their FY2019 EPS estimates for Beigene in a report released on Tuesday, November 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst T. Van. Buren now anticipates that the company will earn ($14.75) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($10.95). Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Beigene’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($5.35) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($3.65) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($3.60) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($3.35) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($3.10) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($13.70) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($2.75) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($2.05) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.40) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($7.15) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.45) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

Get Beigene alerts:

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($5.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.56) by ($1.55). The firm had revenue of $50.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.43 million. Beigene had a negative return on equity of 50.26% and a negative net margin of 192.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.53) earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on BGNE. Cowen raised their target price on Beigene from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 target price (up from $205.00) on shares of Beigene in a report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded Beigene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beigene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Beigene currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:BGNE opened at $198.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.32 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 6.28 and a current ratio of 6.46. Beigene has a one year low of $108.00 and a one year high of $204.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.68.

In other Beigene news, CMO Jane Huang sold 2,862 shares of Beigene stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total transaction of $413,415.90. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 291,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,131,298.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy Yung-Cheng Chen sold 8,614 shares of Beigene stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.96, for a total value of $1,248,685.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,176 shares of company stock worth $9,007,005. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Beigene during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Beigene by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Beigene by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Beigene during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Beigene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000.

Beigene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

Read More: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Beigene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beigene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.